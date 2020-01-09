Pennington County Sheriff, new D32 State Senator Duhamel oppose pot legalization measures

From KOTA TV, Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and State Senator Helene Duhamel are speaking out agains the Pot legalization measures that are going to be on the November ballot:

Thom estimates that 95% of the people in the system have a drug or alcohol problem and he and Duhamel think legalizing more drugs would only increase their problems.

“We have a huge drug problem in Pennington County and I look at marijuana as a gateway drug for many people,” said Duhamel. “We are fighting methamphetamine on all fronts and I just can’t imagine throwing more into the mix.”