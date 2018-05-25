People would rather be indy than Dem in 11 Counties

Wow! Have you caught one of the latest posts from Bob Mercer? In it, he points out the further deterioration of the Dem Base in the state:

Call them the “third column.” Heading into the June 5 statewide election, independent and no-party voters now rank second in 11 counties.

There are more “third-column” voters registered than Democrats in Butte, Lawrence, Pennington, Meade, Custer, Fall River, Brookings, Lincoln and Union counties.