People would rather be indy than Dem in 11 Counties

Call them the “third column.” Heading into the June 5 statewide election, independent and no-party voters now rank second in 11 counties.
There are more “third-column” voters registered than Democrats in Butte, Lawrence, Pennington, Meade, Custer, Fall River, Brookings, Lincoln and Union counties.
Some would think these are high times for the Republican Party. They would be wrong. The consolation is that the Democrat Party suffers more. When no discipline is needed, you need to redouble your efforts.
Over the last 10 years it says GOP went up 8k but Dems are down approx. 50k
I partially agree. We can’t be complacent.
Nine legislative districts, too. In fact, my own District 30 has well over 1,000 more IND/NPA voters than Democrat voters.
You know what Lee Felder would say ENOUGH SAID VOTE RED!
What many are failing to realize is that they are using this as a cover up to there actually party loyalty. They know running as an independent greatly increases their chance of being elected. Republicans and true independents need to be very vigilant on this issue and do their homework so they are not actually electing a democrat.
Better Indy than Red!
don’t you mean blue?
I was referring to commies. But it it confusing with the flip in color coding the media pulled a few years ago.
I would argue that the worst-kept secret in South Dakota is if you live in a district where Democrats can’t get elected, then you run as a Republican. There are whole lot of small-R republicans in the independent and third-party camps.
Take me, for example. I’d still be in the party if the party followed its own platform. It took a small miracle to get the platform-accountability plank passed when I introduced it back in 2012 at the state convention in Sioux Falls. I will never forget the staunch opposition to it from party leadership, including then-Chairman Rave.
This wasn’t some overreaching, burdensome measure, mind you. The plank simply encouraged anyone running as a Republican to read and familiarize themselves with the state platform. And it almost lost, as it had several times before. Kind of pathetic, if you ask me.
That was the beginning of the end of my years of hauling water for the elephant. Nowadays, I rest easy knowing the porcupine doesn’t make me sacrifice my values in exchange for political favor.