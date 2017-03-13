Per FEC Filing, Krebs Campaign being run out of Georgia Hansen’s shop Posted on March 13, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Hot off the FEC’s press, Per the FEC Filing, it looks as if the Krebs Campaign is being run out of Georgia Hansen’s shop: Shantel Krebs for Congress by Pat Powers on Scribd FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related