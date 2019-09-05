Perry Appointed to Serve as Interim BIT Commissioner

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today announced that Heather Perry will serve as Interim Commissioner of the Bureau of Information and Telecommunications (BIT). The appointment will be effective September 9.

“Innovation happens quickly in today’s world, and the State must continually seek to revitalize and reform our technology capabilities,” said Noem. “Heather’s diverse background will position her to lead in a way that ensures BIT attracts and retains the innovative technological thinkers needed to modernize today’s state government.”

“BIT serves an incredibly important role in state government, and I’m honored to help lead the team through this interim period,” said Perry. “We will continue working to make our state’s technological capabilities a hub that expertly serves state employees and South Dakota’s citizens.”

Perry currently serves in the Bureau of Human Resources and oversees the Employee and Organizational Development team. Before taking this position, she was the director of special projects for the Bureau of Human Resources for three years, overseeing the BHR strategic plan, communications, and new employee outreach. Prior to her career in state government, Perry spent 17 years working in college athletics.

Perry and her husband are Pierre residents.

