PETA attempting to use 2014 revised Animal Cruelty laws against Ag processor.

From the Yankton Press & Dakotan, PETA is calling for criminal charges against Yankton area Ag processor Cimpl under the animal cruelty laws revised by the state legislature during the 2014 session:

“PETA is calling for a criminal investigation into Cimpl’s, which caused four bulls to endure prolonged deaths after multiple bolt blasts to the head,” said PETA Senior Vice President of Cruelty Investigations Daphna Nachminovitch. “There’s no difference between the terror and pain that these bulls felt and how dogs or cats would feel if they were left to suffer from shots fired at their skulls.”

In a letter to Yankton County state’s attorney Rob Klimisch sent on Thursday morning, PETA called for an investigation of Cimpl’s and that appropriate charges be filed against those responsible for the inhumane treatment of the cattle. The Press and Dakotan contacted the state’s attorney’s office for comment, but Klimisch was not available.

And…

“We are seeking some small measure of justice for the cattle that may have endured unlawful, agonizing pain and terror during the slaughtering process,” said Melissa Wilson, attorney for PETA’s Cruelty Investigations Department. “We also hope to prevent more cattle from being mishandled.”