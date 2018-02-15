Peter Norbeck, Father of Mount Rushmore derisively likened to professional politician by unprofessional politician.

Apparently, South Dakota’s first native-born Governor and the man who inspired Custer State Park, Norbeck Wildlife Preserve and Mount Rushmore National Memorial accomplished too much for South Dakota for one politician’s taste, according to the debate over Senate Bill 204.
What was the problem? Apparently State Senator Jim Bolin tried to honor Norbeck with a kind gesture by naming a day in his honor. From the Watertown Public Opinion:
Bolin called Norbeck “probably the most important political figure in our state in the first 50 years of our history.”
and…
The only opponent to speak against Peter Norbeck Day was Sen. Stace Nelson, R-Fulton. “I’m sure the career politician was a fine gentleman,” Nelson said.
Well, just darn that Senator Bolin for trying to honor a well digger and farmer who did all that stuff for South Dakota with a day in his honor.
Somehow, I don’t think they’ll be naming anything for Senator Nelson anytime soon.
Update… THAT was fast!
Maybe The Stace Nelson Bathroom Stall?
Hmmm, Joe Foss ran for office in South Dakota 7 times, guess that means the Bullshit Elephant has to call his fellow marine a career politician as well.
What will it take before the crazy people of his district quit electing him?
How many years has stace been in office???? He’s made a second career of it.
Peter Norbeck was an actual socialist.
For crying out loud. Check your sources. Peter Norbeck was a Republican.
http://bioguide.congress.gov/scripts/biodisplay.pl?index=N000132
NORBECK, Peter, a Senator from South Dakota; born near Vermillion, Clay County, Dakota Territory (now South Dakota), August 27, 1870; attended the public schools and the University of South Dakota at Vermillion; moved to Redfield, Spink County, S.Dak., in 1900; engaged in agricultural pursuits and in 1895 also engaged as a contractor and driller of deep water, oil, and gas wells; member, State senate 1909-1915; lieutenant governor 1915-1916; Governor of South Dakota 1917-1921; was instrumental in the establishment of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial; elected as a Republican to the United States Senate in 1920; reelected in 1926 and 1932 and served from March 4, 1921, until his death; chairman, Committee on Pensions (Sixty-ninth Congress), Committee on Banking and Currency (Seventieth through Seventy-second Congresses); died in Redfield, S.Dak., December 20, 1936; interment in Bloomington Church Cemetery, near Platte, S.Dak.
He was a progressive Republican, in the vein of Theodore Roosevelt.
An “actual socialist” doesn’t believe in private property. Norbeck was a successful businessman with many employees.
Norbeck did believe in the state running certain state-owned enterprises, if doing so could be more efficient than using private companies. So, for example, he started a state cement plant and a state coal mine (which was weirdly in ND). In both cases, it idea was vertical integration – the state of SD would save money by producing its own cement and mining its own coal, for its own use. If there was extra, it would be sold.
Most of these state-owned enterprises were shuttered or sold in the 1930s, although the state cement plant of course lasted until the Janklow administration and was sold in the late 1990s.
Certainly a departure from anything SD would likely do today, but not really socialism.
SHOCKER…Stace attacks another Republican with falsehoods and lies…