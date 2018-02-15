Peter Norbeck, Father of Mount Rushmore derisively likened to professional politician by unprofessional politician.

Apparently, South Dakota’s first native-born Governor and the man who inspired Custer State Park, Norbeck Wildlife Preserve and Mount Rushmore National Memorial accomplished too much for South Dakota for one politician’s taste, according to the debate over Senate Bill 204.

What was the problem? Apparently State Senator Jim Bolin tried to honor Norbeck with a kind gesture by naming a day in his honor. From the Watertown Public Opinion:

Bolin called Norbeck “probably the most important political figure in our state in the first 50 years of our history.” and…

The only opponent to speak against Peter Norbeck Day was Sen. Stace Nelson, R-Fulton. “I’m sure the career politician was a fine gentleman,” Nelson said.

Well, just darn that Senator Bolin for trying to honor a well digger and farmer who did all that stuff for South Dakota with a day in his honor.

Somehow, I don’t think they’ll be naming anything for Senator Nelson anytime soon.

Update… THAT was fast!

