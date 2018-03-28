Petitions still coming. And the Dem placeholders are…?

Today, as well as the next day or so, we should see more petitions coming in through the mail. Already it looks to be an active year, with Democrats fielding candidates for 80 of the 105 legislative seats, with Republicans filling over 95 at this point.

By my count, I’m at about 97 seats filled, but I also know one or two may not get petitions in. So we shall see.

The big difference between the Republican Party and the Democrats are the number of placeholders. Placeholders are warm bodies that fill seats until the party can find someone good to run. in other words, they’re taking on for the team. Republicans rarely use them. Democrats? It’s standard operating procedure.

For example, in District 5, Alanna Silvis for State Senate. She’s ran and dropped out in prior years, at least twice, and we’ve noted her as a placeholder in the past. Definite placeholder. Or District 7’s Democrat House Candidate Zachary Kovach. From facebook:

His residence is noted as “213 W Highway 14 BYP Brookings SD 57006.” What else is at that address?

The Delta Chi Fraternity House. Suuure he’s a serious candidate for the legislature.

Now I’m not knocking fraternities. I was in one when I was in College. But everything about this candidate screams that he’s taking one for the team, and should change his name to “Placey McPlaceholder.” And this is just scratching the surface.

What will happen is that they’ll be in as candidates, giving Democrats a glimmer of hope that the party has fielded a great number of candidates. And right before the deadline to withdraw their candidacy, they’ll leave in a mass exodus. In 2014, Dems had at least 14 placeholder candidates, and 2016 wasn’t much better.

Ultimately, how many seats will they give up by not trying? Talk to me in August.

