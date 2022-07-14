The Rapid City Journal is reporting today on State Representative Phil Jensen’s activities with the far right “Oath Keepers” militia, with Jensen admitting membership, but claiming it was only for a year.
And Phil points to how it had to be innocent, highlighting his non-violence by reminding people that he was a contentious objector in Vietnam:
“I wish I had a more exciting story for you,” the District 33 representative said. “In 2014 I was sitting at my desk in the Senate chambers and I had read some information about the Oath Keepers. I took an oath to uphold the Constitution and the South Dakota Constitution, and it seemed like a good group of guys to belong to.”
and..
Jensen said those activities aren’t part of his nature. He even filed as a conscientious objector when he was drafted during the Vietnam War.
“I was drafted,” Jensen said. “And I filed for conscientious objector and I was going through a process of looking for alternative service. And then Nixon cancelled the drafting power before I got established.”
So, Phil claims he’s not a violent seditionist by pointing out he was a draft-dodger?
There must be something in the water in that District that they keep sending him to Pierre. Because they should not.
2 thoughts on “Phil Jensen admits Oath Keeper Membership. And not violent because he was a draft-dodger in Vietnam”
“not a violent seditionist by pointing out he was a draft-dodger”
Doesn’t that EXACTLY describe the former president y’all tripped over to support? And that the Oaf Keepers were basically Trump’s militia? You can’t have it both ways.
I’m not sure that revelation works in Phil’s favor.