Phil Jensen appears to be campaigning door to door in the time of coronavirus

This is one method of campaigning I didn’t think I’d see this season.
In a snapshot from 4 days ago (April 23rd) a reader sent me, as they witnessed, Phil Jensen appears to be doing some campaigning for the House seat he’s seeking by going door to door… …which appears to be the opposite of social distancing.
Wow.
But for the sake of conversation, Pennington has 1 active case and all of its neighboring counties have 0. It seems like “experts” agree that without a vaccine were going to continue to coexist with this disease so at what point is it ok to go back to normal things like knocking on doors or gathering with more than 10 friends?
Again, I’m proud to be a vaccinated, non-Wing but I think the Governor is right that we should be mindful that each place is experiencing things a little differently and maybe if your District has less than a certain number of cases its acceptable to knock doors.
If he was campaigning, he’s a bit tone deaf similar to others in SF that were trying to collect signatures last month. However, he does live in the Wild West and I suspect there’s many of his constituents who aren’t afraid.