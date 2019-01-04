PHOTO RELEASE: Rep. Dusty Johnson Sworn In As a Member of Congress

Washington, D.C. – Today U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) was sworn in as a Member of the United States House of Representatives.

“I want to thank the people of South Dakota for trusting me to represent our great state in the 116th Congress,” said Johnson. “I look forward to working on moving our country forward, and I truly believe we can accomplish a great deal for the American people over the next two years.”

Representative Dusty Johnson signs his official oath of office.

Representative Dusty Johnson with his wife Jacquelyn and three sons, Max, Ben, and Owen (left to right).

