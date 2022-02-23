So a foot soldier sent me these photos from Sioux Falls Day at the State Legislature last week.
But for one City Councilor, it looks like it was less “Sioux Falls Day at the Legislature” and more “Janet Brekke gets her election petitions filled out at the Legislature”
I guess she didn’t have anything better to do in Pierre that day.
2 thoughts on “Photos from Sioux Falls Day at the Legislature. Or was that “Janet Brekke gets her petitions filled out” day?”
Last time I was in Pierre, petition signatures were being gathered left and right.
Also, seems like candidate malpractice to not have your petitions on you at all times. You never know when you’ll run into someone who is eligible to sign.
I won’t be voting for Brekke and completely understand the desire to criticize her, this just doesn’t seem like something worthy of ridicule.
Never heard of getting signatures out of your area but if they are legal so be it.
Isn’t that a 3 way race?