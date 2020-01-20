Pictures and more from South Dakota Federation of Republican Women’s visit to Women for Trump Bus Tour

Several members of the South Dakota Federation of Republican Women attended a rally in Sioux City this week with the Women For Trump Bus Tour featuring Lara Trump, Mercedes Schlapp and Kayleigh McEnany which was in Iowa to energize women across the state.

The even in Sioux City didn’t escape President Trump’s attention, either as he was retweeting it on his Twitter account:

Check out all the details on the South Dakota Federation of Republican women’s facebook page!