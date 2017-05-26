Pierre Mayoral candidate having a lot of trouble with the “little lady” vote.

Darn it! Who told those women they could have an opinion?

At one point he referred to an encounter he had with a young couple in their yard while he was campaigning recently, an exchange that the woman has posted about on social media and she contacted the Capital Journal about it.

Robinson brought it up Thursday during the forum, saying when the two told him they were getting married soon, he said “she’s not even pregnant and she got really offended over this thing,” and “it’s all over the internet.”

At other points, after referring several times to “girls,” and “little ladies,” who worked for the city, a woman got up from the audience and walked out. After the meeting she said she was angered at Robinson’s referring to adult women as “girls,” and “little ladies.”

Robinson himself referred to his manner of speaking and said he would try to use the term “ladies,” rather than “girls.”

And..

After several other statements, including that if he gets elected mayor,”I have to have some help,” and “I kicked the sleeping pooch and woke it up,” and wanting to be part of the team, Robinson said: “I don’t know. . . I’m rambling. I’m passionate. I need adult supervision.”

After a few more minutes of closing statements, Robinson quickly left the building without talking to anyone.