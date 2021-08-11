Pillow Guy’s Cyber Symposium has his biggest promoter, Steve Bannon, “unconvinced.”

I was surprised to see this, as Mike Lindell has been promoting his Cyber Symposium via Steve Bannon for some time now. But even Bannon appears to be left flat so far from the event being held in Sioux Falls.

Conservative broadcaster Steve Bannon criticized MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Wednesday for failing to prove the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

As Lindell was kicking off the second day of his “cyber symposium,” Bannon said that the MyPillow CEO had not provided his followers with “receipts” proving the election was fraudulent.