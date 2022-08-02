Pipeline opponents thwarted at Minnehaha County Commission, PUC Candidate continues disqualifying himself from ever making pipeline decision.

Co2 pipeline opponents fund themselves stymied at the Minnehaha County Commission today in their quest to stop things like ethanol and progress. As noted in the Argus Leader..

Minnehaha County commission’s five-member board voted down a one-year moratorium “on the issuance of any permits and/or approval of land uses for transmission pipelines,” with a 4-1 vote during its weekly meeting Tuesday morning.

But the bigger story today is that Democrat PUC Candidate Jeff Barth gave those who are pro-pipeline more ammunition to prove bias to have him disqualified if he would ever elected to the quasi-judicial panel:

PUC candidate uses commission role to attack pipeline supporters at meeting "I see Dan Lederman is here, who is a top lobbyist for Summit pipeline people and wearing their shirt emblazoned with Summit Pipeline Solutions," Barth said. "How much are they paying you do that?"

Jeff’s attacks and clearly demonstrated bias against the pipeline and it’s people are going to guarantee that, while he may be using it as a campaign issue, he’s never going to be allowed to hear a pipeline related matter if he should happen to be elected.