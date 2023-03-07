In the middle of legislative proceedings, again, Senators Pischke and Frye-Mueller attempted a nutty motion to convene a committee on discipline and expulsion to attack Senator Lee Schoenbeck for “Disparaging comments,” again, as part of the investigation of JFM for her creepy comments to a legislative employee.
Predictably, it died for lack of a second. Again.
I have the feeling those two chuckleheads are not going to be invited back to caucus anytime soon.
2 thoughts on “Pischke/Frye-Mueller attempt to go after Schoenbeck yet again. And fail yet again.”
Genuine procedural question. Why can’t Fryemuller make the motion Pischke second it? Is it because the “comments” were directed towards Fryemuller and therefore she has a conflict of interest?
Anonymous says:
March 6, 2023 at 3:08 pm
The motion under S8-1, required two Senators. As makers of the motion, they could not second their own motion.