Planned Parenthood staffer notes fundraiser at her house for “pro-life” Billie Sutton

This is interesting. Had a reader tip me off last night about this Bruce Danielson video from one of the recent Democrat Forums.

He found it very telling that a speaker at one of the forums, who identified herself as working for planned parenthood (32.27), spoke about having a fundraiser for Billie Sutton at her house (33.09).

As it was put to me, the reader didn’t think fundraisers held by planned parenthood staff went along with his Sutton’s claims of being “pro-life.”

What do you think? Does that put a bit of a dent in Sutton’s claims?

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...