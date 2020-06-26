Please keep Ed Randazzo in your prayers for speedy recovery, tests positive with COVID

From SDPB, it appears that State Republican Party Convention Resolutions Committee Chair Ed Randazzo has taken ill with COVID after attending a remote convention site with the Pennington Co GOP:

The state party set up a digital convention this year, and passed temporary rules that allowed members to attend virtually for social distancing.

and…

Randazzo was unavailable for comment, but according to an email sent out to Pennington County Republicans he was diagnosed with COVID 19 on Wednesday.

Dan Lederman is chair of the state Republican party. He says Pennington County Republicans took precautions needed to stay within CDC guidelines.