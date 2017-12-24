Please keep the Shields family in your prayers this holiday season.

If you’re familiar with Josh Shields, who has been instrumental in election success in recent years for both the Thune and Noem campaigns, his family is fighting a different type of battle as of late, as the family is fighting his wife’s cancer diagnosis in recent weeks.

As noted on a Go Fund Me page that’s been set up:

Danielle recently received a diagnosis that no young mother should have to endure – breast cancer. We are still completing additional tests to see how far the cancer has spread. There is a chance it’s already spread to three bones which would make it Stage 4.

Danielle is an otherwise healthy young woman and we are confident that we can overcome this obstacle with the best treatment combined with support and prayer from our vast network of friends and family.

We are entering a situation with lots of unknowns – including expenses. But we know that we need to seek out the best care, which means getting a second opinion and possibly treatment, at a nationally-recognized cancer center. This will create additional medical expenses and travel expenses. We also know that our four kids – ages 5, 4, 3 and 1 – are going to need additional childcare while their dad works and their mom beats cancer.

We’ve never set up a page like this before and never thought we would need to. But the outpouring of support from those who love us has been so overwhelming that we wanted to create a centralized place for financial assistance if folks feel so led.

Of course, the most important way you can help is to continue praying, continue sending texts and messages of support. We love you all and we are so thankful that we are not in this fight alone. We have a good and faithful God and we have friends and family that will help us through.