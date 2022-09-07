A coalition of moneyed donors has come together and is serving as the financial backing trying to stop a new ag processing plant from opening on the outskirts of Sioux Falls, according to a report filed by the Argus Leader:
Nearly all of the funding comes from five contributions from entities: POET LLC, and JDS Industries, each of which donated $25,000, Elgethun Capital and Cellular Only 41st, each of which donated $10,000 and GL Management, LLC, which donated $5,000.
Another $10,000 was donated by Todd Broin, the younger brother of POET CEO Jeff Broin. Other donors include $2,000 from philanthropist Joe Kirby and $2,500 from David Bockorny, the CEO of a Washington, D.C.-based government affairs consulting firm.
and..
Gov. Kristi Noem said last week the ballot measure “puts every single project we do in South Dakota in jeopardy in the future,” adding she’s aware of projects that have already pulled out of the state after watching the fight.
According to the report, the vast lion’s share of the money raised to date appears to have been spent on salaries, which brings into question whether the opposition was organic, versus a few people with cash hiring petitioners.
3 thoughts on “POET, others donating cash to stop ag processing plant in Sioux Falls, with most money spent on salaries”
I would like to see an article go into detail about why this should not be within city limits, or what a compromise might look like to move it into a better area than downtown. I am a fan of riparian zones and natural beauty, and the presence of Smithfield in Downtown SF is pretty shocking and takes away from the beauty of the area.
But I’m also a fan of having enough food to eat.
And bacon.
Delicious bacon.
Like .. seriously .. bacon smells like flowers look.
Hold on.
BRB.
Not a bad point. Honestly, if I were building a processing plant, this isn’t the location I’d be doing it in for maintaining a strong brand reputation alone. That being said, it is zoned commercial and this appears to be a proper application.
Frankly, I was pretty shocked from a purely business perspective of another plant in Sioux Falls. But watching Jeff Broin try to buy a zoning ordnance has put me fully on the Wholestone side.
Weird. Just a couple weeks ago ELK commented that there was no proof Broin was behind this. Story appears to clear that up. And if POET/Broin have dumped this kind of money into the PAC, imagine what they are flushing into the 501c4!