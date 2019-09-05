Police refusing to release 911 call to Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s house preceding his nearly 2 month absence from the job

From the Argus Leader, we’re finding out today that it’s apparently not in the public’s interest to know about police calls to the homes of elected officials:
Police won’t say why they were called to McGowan’s home or why no records of the call exist on public police logs or in archived police radio traffic. Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns has declined to comment due to a department policy not to comment on “matters of specific sensitivity.”
and..
South Dakota law allows 911 calls to be made public, but only at the discretion of the agencies that handle those calls. Metro Communications handles 911 calls for Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County.
In declining to release the call, McMahon cited four laws, including one that allows disclosure of 911 calls if an agency or court “determines that the public interest in disclosure outweighs the interest of nondisclosure.” McGowan, 45, is an elected official who first won office in 2008. He’s one of only a handful of Democratic Party officeholders in Minnehaha County.
Maybe I’m a lone wolf out on this one, but given it involves an elected official, does “the public interest in disclosure outweighs the interest of nondisclosure?” You’re damn right it does. And it shouldn’t require someone taking the pd to court.
With it involving an elected official, the public interest in disclosure should be automatic and absolute. In our democracy, how can anyone claim that it isn’t with a straight face? If the law is vague as it is, and open to discretion, it needs to err on the side of disclosure.
When there’s an option, holding police records affecting elected officials as sacrosanct and hiding them from public view is the opposite of open government. Whether any theories about why they’re being held are true or just an accusation of conspiracy theorists, regardless, it smacks of favoritism and preferential treatment. Full disclosure and a ‘palms up’ handling is required for the public trust to be maintained.
If the law isn’t compelling enough now for public officials to release the records, then the law needs to be changed.
You are spot on, Pat. Nobody is above the law, especially our elected officials. The public deserves to know what we’re paying for.
Unfortunately, it would be a daunting task to chip away at the special relationship (I’ll stop just short of “protectionism”) that has long existed between those who enforce the law and those who prosecute it. I guess it’s human nature to stand by those you work with over those you serve.
From what I have heard, they generally refuse to release these things when it is a private medical matter and nothing criminal. I don’t think they are protecting him for malicious purposes towards the citizens. If situations arise for anyone, they should be allowed leave but we also should have some information. I think we deserve more, just not as far as hearing the 911 call. The commissioners should be able to give us something and the PD probably should have never been the ones cornered.
As troubling is that there is no record in the police logs of law enforcement responding to the incident. Police logs are a public record in SD. It’s as if SF police scrubbed their records clean of any details that might be made public. Perhaps there is nothing sinister or criminal, but law enforcement is not doing the public any favors by hiding all details and records that otherwise should be made public. Only leads to more rumors and speculation.
Lacking transparency ? Not to fear, Stehly’s here !
So I think it depends on the scenario… I have no idea what any of the details are so when they don’t release anything, I and the rest of the public start guessing about what the possibilities are.
1. Private medical event then he should make that announcement himself so as to remove all doubt of any cover up. Very simple answer here. He is a public official.
2. Domestic disturbance of any sort should be released.
3. An outside threat or attack of any kind should be released.
What am I missing? Any scenarios where they shouldn’t release more details? Even if it involved a kid, wouldn’t it make sense for him to come out and say they were going through some private family matters at this time?
I’m torn on this one. On the one hand, public transparency should dictate we have a little more information about public officials compared to an average person. Less expectation of privacy.
On the other hand, 911 calls can contain confidential medical information, especially if the caller is specifically describing or telling the operator about the condition of a person. Certainly if there is alleged criminal activity by an elected official, the public ought to be aware of that, but we don’t know the 911 call would reveal any potentially criminal activity. The tough calls are when a situation might involve a little of both medical information and alleged criminal activity, such as a drug overdose or domestic situation. To be clear, I’m not in any way suggesting either of those things occurred here.
As with all potentially close calls, the best approach is probably to err on the side of not disclosing until the disclosing party can be certain there would be no prohibited breaches of confidentiality.
I’m going to assume the SF police are withholding on the basis that some medical condition or information is involved and not some effort to cover a conspiracy about alleged criminal activity.
To suggest the law should be changed to require the disclose of these kinds of records of public officials ignores the fact that these are people too. In certain circumstances, the public’s right to know, or morbid curiosity, does not outweigh a certain right and expectation of privacy.
Laws around the country regarding public access to 911 calls are all over the board. However, one theme among some states that do allow public access to 911 calls is that it is a public record, unless the recording is part of an ongoing criminal investigation. So, it seems reasonable that a 911 call such as this one in Sioux Falls should be public, unless there is an ongoing criminal investigation. Unfortunately, our public records law regarding 911 calls is not written that way.