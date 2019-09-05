Police refusing to release 911 call to Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s house preceding his nearly 2 month absence from the job

From the Argus Leader, we’re finding out today that it’s apparently not in the public’s interest to know about police calls to the homes of elected officials:

Police won’t say why they were called to McGowan’s home or why no records of the call exist on public police logs or in archived police radio traffic. Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns has declined to comment due to a department policy not to comment on “matters of specific sensitivity.” and.. South Dakota law allows 911 calls to be made public, but only at the discretion of the agencies that handle those calls. Metro Communications handles 911 calls for Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County. In declining to release the call, McMahon cited four laws, including one that allows disclosure of 911 calls if an agency or court “determines that the public interest in disclosure outweighs the interest of nondisclosure.” McGowan, 45, is an elected official who first won office in 2008. He’s one of only a handful of Democratic Party officeholders in Minnehaha County.

Read that here (subscription required).

Maybe I’m a lone wolf out on this one, but given it involves an elected official, does “the public interest in disclosure outweighs the interest of nondisclosure?” You’re damn right it does. And it shouldn’t require someone taking the pd to court.

With it involving an elected official, the public interest in disclosure should be automatic and absolute. In our democracy, how can anyone claim that it isn’t with a straight face? If the law is vague as it is, and open to discretion, it needs to err on the side of disclosure.

When there’s an option, holding police records affecting elected officials as sacrosanct and hiding them from public view is the opposite of open government. Whether any theories about why they’re being held are true or just an accusation of conspiracy theorists, regardless, it smacks of favoritism and preferential treatment. Full disclosure and a ‘palms up’ handling is required for the public trust to be maintained.

If the law isn’t compelling enough now for public officials to release the records, then the law needs to be changed.