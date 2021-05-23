Poll – In South Dakota, Democracy still the best.. but there’s a little message creep there.

South Dakota News Watch, VIA KELOland, has a story on-line which in the title claims “dissatisfaction with democratic institutions,” but if you look at some of the numbers they were polling, candidates had probably not admit that they’re socialists:

Respondents showed great dissatisfaction with how democracy is working in America right now, and political party division and distrust of competing parties is high. Almost 65% of respondents were very or somewhat dissatisfied with how democracy is working, and nearly a third thought members of the opposing political party posed a “very serious threat” to America and its people…

and.. (and maybe I should note, BUT)..

Democracy is always preferable.

Strongly Disagree — 3.1%

Disagree — 6.0%

Neither Disagree nor Agree — 9.5%

Agree — 38.9%

Strongly Agree — 42.6%

Non-democracies can be preferable.

Strongly Disagree — 37.2%

Disagree — 29.2%

Neither Disagree nor Agree — 16.0%

Agree — 15.3%

Strongly Agree — 2.4%

Of the 500 South Dakotans polled, 81.5% agree Democracy is always preferable, and 66.4% disagree that non-democracies can be preferable? The big takeaway is that it is important to keep that 33.6% who are apparently open to socialism, communism, or a theocracy at bay, because in there we have 15.1% who dropped democracy between the first and second question.

As Winston Churchill noted, “..it has been said that democracy is the worst form of Government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.”