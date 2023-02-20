POLL: South Dakotans Support Grocery Tax Cut

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, Governor Kristi Noem released polling data indicating that South Dakotans strongly prefer the elimination of the grocery sales tax to other potential tax cut options.

A memo summarizing the poll results is attached. The poll was conducted by Front Porch Strategies on behalf of South Dakota Strong Leadership PAC.

Front Porch Strategies released a memo on the results, which is attached. Key results include:

75% of South Dakotans support eliminating the sales tax on groceries, with 50% being very supportive.

93% of South Dakotans have been significantly impacted by rising inflation.

95% of South Dakotans say their grocery bill is more expensive than it was in 2020, with 82% saying their grocery bill has increased by over $50.

When informed of the pros and cons of different tax cut proposals, 58% prefer eliminating the grocery tax, 29% prefer reducing property taxes, and 3% prefer reducing the overall sales tax rate.

South Dakotans across the political spectrum and from every walk of life overwhelmingly support eliminating the sales tax on groceries, including:

75% of Republicans;

76% of Democrats;

More than 70% of every income breakdown;

More than 70% of both genders; and,

More than 70% of every age bracket.

Kristi Noem Grocery Tax Polling Memo by Pat Powers on Scribd