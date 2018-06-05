Polls close at 7pm. Or maybe not. Posted on June 5, 2018 by Pat Powers — 8 Comments ↓ This isn’t exactly good timing on this Shantel Krebs for Congress e-mail, which comes after her office’s notation that polls are going to be open late: Remember. Polls close at 7pm. Except where they don’t. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
1) Why weren’t provisional ballots used?
2) What are the meanings of the affected precincts?
3) Which candidates stand to benefit most from this?
Leanings, not meanings.
She’s been running for Congress for the last 2 years instead of doing her job. I’ve heard that she’s was never in the office and now we know. Inexcusable!
Why are voters being turned away. Probably Tapio voters only. She’s worried she’ll be in 3rd place. Sad to see rigged elections in South Dakota.
Why is the Secretary of State sending out an email saying the polls close at 7:00pm? She needs to send out another email explaining that’s this is not true for every county. I believe she is trying to suppress voting so Tapio doesn’t beat her.
Provisional Ballots: South Dakota instituted provisional ballots in 2003. A provisional ballot is a ballot which may be voted on by a person who appears at a polling place and swears that he or she is registered to vote in that precinct but whose name does not appear on the voter registration list for that precinct. The purpose of a provisional ballot is to protect a person’s right to vote when his or her name has wrongly been omitted from the voter registration list. The provisional ballot is sealed in a special envelope which is not opened on election night. The provisional ballot is only counted if documentation can be located after election day proving that the person was properly registered to vote in that precinct. In the 2004 general election, 533 provisional ballots were collected; 66 of those ballots were counted. In the 2006 general election, 341 provisional ballots were collected; 90 of those ballots were counted.
Why weren’t provisional ballots used in this case!?!
This email is misleading for voters, especially coming from the Secretary of State. A correction should be sent to explain which countries will be open after 7:00pm.