Polls may have to stay open longer because of election problems

From the Rapid City Journal:
Pennington County Auditor Julie Pearson said voting has now resumed in Pennington County after paper poll books were delivered to polling locations this morning.Some Rapid City residents were unable to vote early Tuesday because of computer problems at the polls.
and…
The South Dakota Secretary of State’s office is expected to issue a news release today announcing the extended hours.
1) Citizens who attempted to vote were not allowed to vote.
2) There is no way to guarantee those voters who were turned away will return to vote later today.
3) It is reasonable to assume that some voters who were turned away will not be willing or able to return later in the day.
4) The damage has been done and cannot be repaired.
5) This is more likely to negatively impact Jackley than Noem.
Why does it hurt Jackley?
Why do we use vote centers?
1) Rapid city is Jackley’s base.
2) Noem struggles in Rapid.
unacceptable.
Traditional polling locations that use electronic poll books are NOT Vote Centers. Vote Centers also use electronic poll books but the key and significant difference is that Vote Centers allow voters to vote any where which require a polling location to have copies of every ballot in the county. I don’t believe Vote Centers are being utilized in this election, just electronic poll books at traditional polling locations.
Why weren’t PROVISIONAL BALLOTS used?
That is the key question. That is clearly what they should have done.