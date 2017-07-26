Positive Feedback From South Dakota Farmer,

Other Panelists on Thune’s 2018 Farm Bill Proposals

Thune questions panel in Agriculture Committee hearing on the effectiveness of his SHIPP and commodity title improvement proposals

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a longtime member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today received important feedback on his 2018 farm bill proposals, including his bill tomodernize and target commodity assistance and his Soil Health Improvement Protection Program (SHIPP), a short-term acreage conserving use program.

“I especially want to thank Kevin Scott for being here, representing the American Soybean Association,” said Thune. “[He’s] a multi-generation South Dakota farmer, going back to 1885, I think the family operation has roots. He always provides great council and insight and advice to me and my staff and to all of South Dakota when it comes to the issues that are important to agriculture and to our country, I might add.”

The panel, which included Valley Springs, South Dakota, farmer Kevin Scott, agreed that commodity title payments should be calculated using a farm’s physical location instead of according to administrative county, which Thune’s commodity title proposal would enforce. The panel also agreed that a short-term conservation easement program, like SHIPP, would be an effective means of using conservation to improve soil health and offset low commodity prices.

To read more about Thune’s 2018 farm bill proposals, click here.

