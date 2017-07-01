Pot peddlers pushing measure with Democrats, pleased with Sutton’s stance on drugs.

On Facebook are a couple of interesting tidbits coming from Melissa Mentele, the Democrat activist and former legislative candidate who is backing two of the pot legalization measures on the ballot.

First, the pro-pot group is apparently going around the state and presenting to Democrat Organizations, such as the Democrat Party group in Mitchell as to why South Dakota needs to join Colorado, and legalize the illegal drug:

Even more interesting.. elsewhere on facebook, Mentele alludes to the fact that Democrat Candidate for Governor Billie Sutton is apparently in synch with the Mentele’s advocacy for legalization of the illegal drug:

Maybe that’s a question that the media needs to take up with Sutton…

