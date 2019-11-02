Pot petition leader Melissa Mentele claims Rhines execution was specifically scheduled to overshadow her petitions

My apologies in advance for the brain cells you’re going to lose processing this.
Pot Petition leader Melissa Mentele is claiming on social media on the KELOLand news facebook page today that after repeated and finally exhausted appeals, the execution of death row inmate Charles Rhines is being scheduled on Monday because the state is intentionally trying to overshadow her effort.
Mentele actually has the temerity to claim the execution was scheduled for Monday because “The execution was scheduled to ensure that this news over shadowed the news of the ballot question committee turn ins.”
Wow. So, putting someone to death who committed one of the more brutal crimes in recent state history after sitting on death row over 25 years is all about her ballot measure?
No words. Except, a good reminder that this is who is trying to legalize marijuana in the state.
If the media in her mind continues to ignore her I would not be surprised to see her accidentally (wink wink) trip and fall on the Capitol steps or hallway floor and claim the floor was wet calling in all the media and then switching it to her pot petitions.
There is nothing amusing about using capitol punishment to overshadow the work of hundreds of patients in SD. The death warrant expires on the 11/9, why do it on a day that is normally reserved for political events such as election day and initiative turn ins. Im sure its a coincidence, just like Noem reserving the rotunda on turn in day to ensure no one else had access due to the one event a day rule, the employee health screenings being held in the visitor center the same day also making that space unavailable and then Noem using the next closest meeting space for another event the same day….all coincidence right?
Who?
Does she know that the AG got an order for the week of November 3-9 sometime this summer? AND then the warden of the prison in Sioux Falls, not Pierre, then picks the date and time. So I doubt he even knew or cared of the pot heads efforts…
They say paranoia and psychosis are a side effect of marijuana usage.
If this is how it starts… it’s going to be a long year of conspiracy theories by the pot heads
Mentele always the victim complained about all the hard work they put in. She broke her past claim and called in the out of state big marijuana industry group MPP to pay petitioners and then the lying and snake oil claims began. The Farmers will make millions! The state will have so much money that all our problems will go away!
Yeah so much for a South Dakota effort….. more like an out of state effort to force it upon SD
The judge picks the week. The warden sets the time within that week. The last execution was also scheduled for the Monday of the scheduled week.