Pot petition leader Melissa Mentele claims Rhines execution was specifically scheduled to overshadow her petitions

My apologies in advance for the brain cells you’re going to lose processing this.

Pot Petition leader Melissa Mentele is claiming on social media on the KELOLand news facebook page today that after repeated and finally exhausted appeals, the execution of death row inmate Charles Rhines is being scheduled on Monday because the state is intentionally trying to overshadow her effort.

Mentele actually has the temerity to claim the execution was scheduled for Monday because “The execution was scheduled to ensure that this news over shadowed the news of the ballot question committee turn ins.”

Wow. So, putting someone to death who committed one of the more brutal crimes in recent state history after sitting on death row over 25 years is all about her ballot measure?

No words. Except, a good reminder that this is who is trying to legalize marijuana in the state.