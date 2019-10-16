Pot promoters claiming 32k signatures collected after out-of-state assistance came in. Still a long road, but lots of money pouring in.

The pot legalization group “New Approach South Dakota” is claiming that they have collected the signatures to put their measure to the ballot:

Before we tell you what we have, we want to remind you all The work is NOT done. We are still circulating all the way up to the Rally at the Capitol on November 4th. Volunteers still have petitions, our business hosts still have petitions and we are still vending at events the next few weeks. You can still sign. We WANT you to sign still. We want every SD resident who supports medical access to sign the petition. Today though we want you all to take a moment and take this in. We currently have 32,203 signatures in hand.

Read that here.

That being said, it seems that the explosion in signature collection isn’t from initial efforts, but has come mainly from the out-of-state petition group Fieldworks who was brought in by an outside group under a slightly separate banner to collect signatures.

Claiming 32k signatures in hand, it provides a significant cushion for the group. But…. it remains to be seen how the accuracy rate will come out as from the Secretary of State’s sampling. Previously, New Approach had had poor signature collection accuracy on a percentage basis, but even at their previous 62%, they might have enough of a cushion to survive the certification process. If they pass that, then the petition could face a challenge in court.

Any court challenge would mostly depend on a group with deeper pockets with the ability to fund the fight stepping up to the plate. Surviving challenges to the petition itself, the measure would then face voters in a state that has not been interested in legalizing pot for medical purposes in the past.

Given the amount of cash pouring into the state to get it on the ballot, I don’t suspect the out-of-state promoters will abandon the fight, even as poorly written as the measure has been drafted.

This might be the only measure on the ballot this year, so anticipate you’re going to be hearing about legalizing pot for some time to come.

Stay tuned.