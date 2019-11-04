Pot promoters claiming 50k signatures on Proposed Const Change, and 33k signatures on Medical pot measure

Early reports coming in are claiming significant numbers of petition signatures were collected on the Medical Marijuana ballot measure, as well as the measure which proposes to add pot to the South Dakota State Constitution:
South Dakota residents will likely get the chance to vote on two different marijuana initiatives during next year’s election.
On Monday, advocates submitted more than 50,000 signatures for a proposed constitutional ballot measure to legalize cannabis for adult use, which is being sponsored by a former federal prosecutor, and more than 30,000 signatures for a separate statutory initiative seeking to establish a medical marijuana program in the state.
The South Dakota secretary of state will now review the signatures. Constitutional initiatives require 33,921 valid signatures, while statutory measures need 16,961, so the reform campaigns collected significantly more than needed, bolstering the chances that they will qualify for the 2020 ballot even if a sizable portion end up getting thrown out.
Read the entire story here. Slightly more work friendly link here.
Now all we have to see is “how high” the rate of invalid signatures are.
Stay tuned.
What is very annoying is that the petitioners are showing up in places of businesses (both of my businesses) harassing my employees and my customers. Then they stand around in the parking lot harassing people as they walk by. I have booted them out of my places of business. And I also asked them where they are from and they are not from South Dakota!
I don’t mind the circulation of petitions, but I think it should be done by South Dakotans. And harassing customers and businesses is out of the question. I am very annoyed as you can tell. I booted them out once and they came back the next week.
By the way, Walmart is across the street and I watched them walk over to Walmart and harass people as they walked o of Walmart with their purchases. Come on!!
Well harrassing is getting the out of staters to come in and change South Dakota for the worse
Still voting Hell No! on both