Potty Mouthed Dem Candidate for Congress Chris Martian now tries to be a centrist.

I was checking Twitter this evening, and I was treated to a tweet that posted to me that came off as a little bizarre, considering the source. Democrat Congressional candidate Chris Martian had an odd reaction to my story on journalist Todd Epp’s assessments of the two political rallies yesterday.

Apparently, I must have been sowing unnecessary division by pointing out someone’s thoughts, because it started a diatribe from the Democrat Candidate, trying to find middle ground to “build something great.”

Um, hello? Is this the same Chris Martian who introduced himself to the state earlier through twitter?

I think it went something like this from the person who is trying to portray himself as a centrist….

It looks like Chris Martian is trying rewrite the angry, venom filled narrative he’s been casting about on

social media which is replete with hate and cursing. In fact, if we go to his facebook page where he had been spewing a lot of this, the former center of Republican hate coming from the Democrat Congressional Candidate has now been locked down from public view.

Locked down, as in he doesn’t want people to see all his hate and trolling? Yep.

So we have a Democrat political wannabe who hates Republicans with as much fervor as a masked Berkley College antifa protester who at the same time is trying to claim some sort of middle ground and portray himself as a moderate?

Sorry, but not buying it. And I don’t imagine South Dakotans will either. (assuming he makes it to the ballot).

