Potty-mouthed Democrat Congressional Candidate Chris Martian is at it again

Someone is an angry democrat political wannabe. Again.
Democrat Congressional Candidate Chris Martian is back at it, showing South Dakotans the kind of decorum and spirit of compromise that he hopes to bring to Washington:
Wow. He’s about the angriest stay at home dad we’ve ever seen. Wasn’t he just saying last week he wants to find “common ground” to build “something great?” Maybe that was one of his other personalities.
Mr. Martian and Mr. Kurtz were going after each other exchanging insults last week but in their way of speaking they are just saying hello.
He has 31 followers on Facebook….I mean even his own party won’t even “like” him…
Looks like you need a safe space, PP. Who knew you were such a delicate snowflake.