Potty-mouthed Democrat Congressional Candidate Chris Martian is at it again

Someone is an angry democrat political wannabe. Again.

Democrat Congressional Candidate Chris Martian is back at it, showing South Dakotans the kind of decorum and spirit of compromise that he hopes to bring to Washington:

Wow. He’s about the angriest stay at home dad we’ve ever seen. Wasn’t he just saying last week he wants to find “common ground” to build “something great?” Maybe that was one of his other personalities.

