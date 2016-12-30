Pre-filed legislation for 2017 starting to show up on Legislative Research Council Website

In case you were looking for the pre-filed legislation, it began appearing today on the South Dakota Legislative Research Council’s website:
House Bills
|Bill
|Title
|HB 1001
|revise certain provisions regarding prison or jail population cost estimates.
|HB 1002
|require the Department of Health and Department of Social Services to make an annual report to the Legislature regarding the condition of long-term health care in South Dakota.
|HB 1003
|allow nursing facilities to transfer or sell nursing bed capacity.
|HB 1004
|establish a program to assist nursing and assisted living facilities in recruiting certain health care personnel.
|HB 1005
|require the Legislative Planning Committee to provide oversight to the Board of Regents on issues relating to the university centers.
Senate Bills
|Bill
|Title
|SB 1
|revise certain provisions of the prescription drug monitoring program.
|SB 2
|require prescribers to access the prescription drug monitoring program database prior to issuing a prescription to certain controlled substances.
|SB 3
|make an appropriation to the Department of Health for the administration of a program regarding substance abuse.
|SB 4
|require the Board of Pharmacy to report to the Legislature regarding monitoring and use of opioids in the state.
|SB 5
|allow for the redistribution of unused nursing facility bed capacity.
|SB 6
|revise the review process to determine the need for additional nursing facilities or nursing facility beds and to require a report to the Legislature.
|SB 7
|revise the criteria for determining if property is classified as agricultural land for property tax purposes.
|SB 8
|codify legislation enacted in 2016.
Currently, it all appears to be related to interim study committees, but that will change as we get closer to the legislative session.