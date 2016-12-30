Pre-filed legislation for 2017 starting to show up on Legislative Research Council Website

In case you were looking for the pre-filed legislation, it began appearing today on the South Dakota Legislative Research Council’s website:

House Bills

Bill Title HB 1001 revise certain provisions regarding prison or jail population cost estimates. HB 1002 require the Department of Health and Department of Social Services to make an annual report to the Legislature regarding the condition of long-term health care in South Dakota. HB 1003 allow nursing facilities to transfer or sell nursing bed capacity. HB 1004 establish a program to assist nursing and assisted living facilities in recruiting certain health care personnel. HB 1005 require the Legislative Planning Committee to provide oversight to the Board of Regents on issues relating to the university centers.

Senate Bills

Bill Title SB 1 revise certain provisions of the prescription drug monitoring program. SB 2 require prescribers to access the prescription drug monitoring program database prior to issuing a prescription to certain controlled substances. SB 3 make an appropriation to the Department of Health for the administration of a program regarding substance abuse. SB 4 require the Board of Pharmacy to report to the Legislature regarding monitoring and use of opioids in the state. SB 5 allow for the redistribution of unused nursing facility bed capacity. SB 6 revise the review process to determine the need for additional nursing facilities or nursing facility beds and to require a report to the Legislature. SB 7 revise the criteria for determining if property is classified as agricultural land for property tax purposes. SB 8 codify legislation enacted in 2016.

Currently, it all appears to be related to interim study committees, but that will change as we get closer to the legislative session.

