Predictions? Posted on November 6, 2018 by Pat Powers — 32 Comments ↓ I'm still in and out a bit, but I did want to get a post up about today's elections. Time for the big question. Who is going to win? And who is not? What are your thoughts?
The global oligarchy will win, and the people will lose, regardless of which party will be in control.
Agree that SD has not been “more at risk” in decades.
US House: Dems +39
US Senate: GOP +1
I’ll be watching Gubernatorial races closely. 38 contested. 19 wins for each side? Maybe 20-18. Difficult to see. Always in motion the future is.
Locally, S.D. Republicans sweep statewide races, but margins will be tight.
SDGOP controls SD House and Senate.
I think Bjorkman threw in the towel. Dusty exceeds 62%
A change in Pierre would be nice…….unless you are have with tax and spend big government.
GOP Sweep in state wide races!
Angry Democrats denied again in SD
GOP sweeps!
Barnett squeaks it out against his opponent 50.1%-49.9%.
I expect this to be the closest of the night based on conversations I’ve had with Democrats and aliens.
Billie-close
Dusty-landslide
Randy-close
Republicans in all other Statewide races.
Senate R’s 27-D’s 8
House R’s 60- D’s 10
intelligent forecast
but what % is a landslide?
Barnett wins a closer than usual race for him 78%-22%.
Denying Frederick the opportunity to be Secretary of the Legislature.
My sense is that both Kristi and Jason prevail, but it may indeed be close, just as you say. Dems seem energized.
Noem
Seiler
Johnson
Seiler? I think not. He is an old lefty who doesn’t have a moral base. He is anti-everything that makes South Dakota a great state, and he is pro-everything that supports government control.
Vote for the people, not for DC-Vote Ravnsborg!
I predict Ravnsborg gets more votes than anyone else. Mid 60’s.
Seiler has no chance of winning, he is too far left and out of touch.
Blue Trickle
Noem 54% – Sutton 45% – Evans 1%
Johnson 61% – Bjorkman 37% – Hendrickson 1%
South Dakota GOP holds all Constitutional Offices
SD GOP controls SD House and Senate.
US Senate GOP +4 for 55 seat majority
US House GOP retains with majority with 5 seats, or less
I think you’re right on everything except the house. Unfortunately I think the GOP loses the house but not by the margin Dems are expecting.
Yes, not far off on state races probably. But on Senate and US House races, I suspect Mr. Beal is off. Mid-term elections are generally not good for the incumbent President. R’s hold the Senate barely, but lose the House handily I suspect.
I’d be pleased if you were correct, Mr. Beal. If the GOP retained the US House, I’d be tempted to toss my hat high and dance an Irish jig. But even if that outcome came to pass, my elation would be tempered by my expectation of nation-wide antifa violence. The extreme left will not tolerate another disappointment. A massive twitter tantrum would spread to the streets. Innocent Americans would be hurt & likely some killed — even women and children. Because the left believes itself morally unimpeachable & politically ascendant, it ascribes any electoral loss to a network of underhanded conspirators — scoundrels against whom no act of resistance, including mob violence, is forbidden. Indeed, many leftists imagine themselves heroic for vandalizing small businesses & threatening, defaming, & physically assaulting police, military servicemen, ICE agents, and other patriots. If the ‘progressives’ lose again, they’ll burn more than just flags.
I’ll go with William Beal. When that happens, I’ll switch to CNN to hear the whining and self-justification.
Yeah, Trump has a war on America. Who is it that wants to turn over more power to the international community? It is Democrats. Who is it that wants to burn America to the ground so they can rebuild a socialist Utopia? The Democrats. Who is it that went around the world apologizing for America? A Democrat.
You really need to get more of an argument because you come off sounding like an idiot.
Hopefully the only race that is close is Sutton v Noem. Sutton will either win by 1 or 2 or lose by 3 to 8.
I haven’t heard anything about the other races besides congress.
With Johnson up 23 in the Argus poll it tells me the other GOP races should be solid. But it will depend on the SD GOP. I’m not sure what they have done this cycle. In previous years gov candidates have given others money. This year it looks like she needs every penny.
If Sutton has coattails it could lift Dem legislative candidates. If Sutton and Seiler are both performing above expectations it could keep trickling down.
The big question will be does Sutton have coattails. If so many races will be closer than usual.
If no coattails it’s a referendum on Kristi personally and the way liberals have portrayed her to voters.
Does Sutton perform better or worse than he has been polling? I saw he is at 47 in the RCJ poll yesterday. Kristi was at 48.
I’m assuming internals show the same or Pence, Graham, Gardner would have had better places to be than a state with 100k more Republicans registered to vote.
In the end let’s hope the GOP hangs on to everything.
Kristi opens up a victory with 58%-41%-1%.
Dusty 59%-41%
No statewide GOP polls lower than 55%
Ravnsborg is the top vote getter with 63%.
I don’t think Seiler wins because he was Obama’s man in SD. Nationally, we will see if “blexit” is a real thing. A switched vote from a reliably Democratic voting group is enormously powerful. If Republicans can retain control of the US House, this election will be know in part as the blexit election. This goes under the radar as most people won’t change their party affiliation until the next time they move. BTW, the hideous liar and malcontent, Cory Heidelberger loses big time.
I’m deathly afraid Amendment W is going to pass.
This morning I was at my regular Tuesday morning breakfast and in the middle of the discussion a wise man says, “At the end of the day, we will still live in the greatest nation in the world where we select our government by voting for who we want.”
My predictions:
Because of the Independent/protest vote, neither Governor candidate gets 50%.
Dusty exceeds 60% and maybe 65%.
Jason wins 55%-45%.
Kristie Fiegan or Dusty are the biggest vote getters.
GOP sweeps the Constitutional offices with all getting above 55%
GOP barely retains 2/3rds in both Houses of the Legislature with the most “surprises” (losses or close races) in the Sioux Falls area.
GOP picks up 3+ in the US Senate and loses control of US House* 221-214.
*Loss of the House is because of the Freedom Caucus. The defeated partial repeal of Obamacare “because it didn’t go far enough” so we are left with the full Obamacare (traitors come in many different colors). The electoral effect is 40 Republican House members in swing districts voted for partial repeal which had protection for pre-existing conditions. However, the Democrats have spent literally 100’s of millions of dollars saying these Republicans wanted to gut pre-existing conditions.
The Freedom Caucus has singlehandedly given back control of the US House to the Democrats and given rise to the biggest threat to the re-election of President Trump and advancing the conservative cause.
P.S. I think the single subject Constitutional Amendment is most likely to pass. The rest will be close or be defeated.
Agree that Fiegan may receive more votes than any other constitutional candidate. Kristie deserves to win & I have great faith that she will.
most accurate predictions yet, in my opinion. No Gov candidate gets to 50 is a good bet I suspect. I’ll say Steve Barnett is the highest vote getter of the bunch. Dusty will be strong. AG race is closer than expected.
Noem-52.5% / Sutton-45% / Evans-2.5%
Johnson-63% / Bjorkman-36%
Ravnsborg 55% / Seiler-45%
Rest of the GOP wins.
Z passes
X fails
W barely fails
25 fails
24 fails
Noem wins 53 Sutton 46 Evans 1
Dems break 40% barrier but then hit the wall…no chance…too many registered Republicans
Johnson 64 Bjorkman 33 Hendrickson 2 Wiezoreck 1
Dusty is tireless and likeable
Ravnsborg 64 Seiler 36; law enforcement is with Jason and Seiler’s comments about decriminalizing meth are way outside of SD mainstream.
All other Constitutional offices go to GOP easily.
US Senate GOP +3
House Dems take control but with a small majority +26 (need 23) watch out for deaths and special elections…could house flip during the time…could be interesting
X and Z and 24 pass (I don’t want 24 to pass but predict it will)
W narrowly loses (thankfully!)
25 loses in a landslide 36 to 64
District 3 predictions?
Gop sweep.