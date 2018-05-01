Predictions about tonight’s Sioux Falls Mayoral election?

Since the campaign for Sioux Falls mayor effectively ended last week with Loetscher attempting to “Jo-splain” her multiple political debacles of the week in a painful presser late Friday afternoon, any thoughts to where the final campaign numbers are going to end up?

Will it be closer than conventional wisdom gives it credit for, and Paul Ten Haken will win it 55% to 45%? Or as a state politico just e-mailed me, will it be closer to what he’s “guessing” and “she’ll be below 35%.” Ouch.

Or will most of us be fooled because Loetscher plans on “#Winning?“

Your thoughts?

