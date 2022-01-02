Prefiled legislation available at LRC Website

The pre-filed bills for the 2022 South Dakota Legislative Session are now available at the South Dakota Legislative Research Council web site:
HB 1001
revise the freeze on assessments for dwellings of disabled and senior citizens.
HB 1002
revise certain provisions regarding the investments authorized for state public funds.
HB 1003
update references to certain federal motor carrier regulations.
HB 1004
prohibit cardholder cultivation of medical cannabis.
HB 1005
provide for the designated use of public school multi-occupancy rooms and sleeping rooms.
HB 1006
promote continued fairness in women’s sports.
HB 1007
codify a joint committee for legislative redistricting.
HB 1008
provide a cause of action for certain employees that are required to receive a vaccination as a condition of employment and to declare an emergency.
Senate Bill
SB 1
codify legislation enacted in 2021.
SB 2
publish voter-approved initiated constitutional amendments and initiated measures in the session laws.
SB 3
provide for the use and regulated sale of marijuana.
SB 4
revise provisions related to a written certification for the medical use of cannabis.
SB 5
revise acceptable conduct related to the medical use of cannabis.
SB 6
revise provisions related to prohibited conduct by schools and landlords related to medical cannabis.
SB 7
revise provisions related to custody and visitation rights by medical cannabis cardholders.
SB 8
revise provisions concerning civil penalties imposed for violations related to medical cannabis.
SB 9
revise the definition of a designated caregiver.
SB 10
require a cardholder or nonresident cardholder to present photographic identification to receive medical cannabis.
SB 11
revise provisions regarding the medical marijuana oversight committee.
SB 12
revise the annual report on medical cannabis by the Department of Health to the Legislature.
SB 13
repeal provisions permitting certain documents to serve as temporary registry identification cards for medical cannabis.
SB 14
revise provisions related to the confidential list of medical cannabis cardholders maintained by the Department of Health.
SB 15
revise provisions providing that certain professions are not subject to discipline for certain conduct relating to medical cannabis.
SB 16
repeal provisions related to the prosecution, search, seizure, penalty, or discipline of medical cannabis establishments for certain conduct.
SB 17
revise provisions regarding cost reimbursement associated with medical cannabis.
SB 18
revise rulemaking authority related to medical cannabis.
SB 19
provide that health care facilities and accredited prevention and treatment facilities may establish reasonable restrictions related to the medical use of cannabis.
SB 20
revise the medical purpose defense related to the medical use of cannabis.
SB 21
revise provisions related to the revocation of a medical cannabis registry identification card.
SB 22
revise a reference to the Division of Criminal Investigation.
SB 23
revise the definition of bona fide practitioner-patient relationship.
SB 24
establish a maximum number of cannabis plants that may be cultivated by a medical cannabis cardholder.
SB 25
provide for the taxation of marijuana.
SB 26
revise the definition of practitioner for purposes of the medical cannabis program.
SB 27
revise the provisions regarding the denial or nonrenewal of a patient registry identification card.
SB 28
disqualify for life any person from driving a commercial vehicle who is convicted of a felony offense involving human trafficking.
SB 29
authorize highway maintenance vehicles to operate at less than the posted minimum speed on interstate highways.
SB 30
add Juneteenth as a state holiday.
What are we seeing? Among the various measures there is Lots of marijuana related legislation. There’s also a women sports bill in there, as well as a vaccination measure creating a new cause of action for lawsuits if someone thinks they got sick from an employer required vaccination.
Thoughts?
2 thoughts on “Prefiled legislation available at LRC Website”
No on SB 30.
why all the time devoted to cannibus?
Cause the rich ‘publicans haven’t gotten their brains wrapped around pot yet They don’t want outside Demo Commies taking control. I do agree Springer with SB 30 Its like raising and lower the Stars and Stripes every time a dogcatcher passes