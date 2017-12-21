Pre-filed Legislation being posted at Legislative Research Council

HB 1001 revise the membership of the Executive Board of the Legislative Research Council.

HB 1002 revise certain provisions concerning campaign finance requirements.

HB 1003 revise certain provisions concerning the content of the campaign finance disclosure reports and to declare an emergency.

HB 1004 revise certain provisions regarding petition forms for initiated measures and initiated amendments to the Constitution.

HB 1005 revise certain requirements for a recitation regarding the effect of a vote on certain ballot measures.

HB 1006 revise the extent of comments required by the director of the Legislative Research Council regarding certain ballot measures and the period of time in which those comments are to be made.

HB 1007 create a citizen initiative review commission to review initiated measures and initiated amendments to the Constitution and to prescribe the commission’s powers and duties.

HB 1008 revise certain provisions that authorize the secretary of transportation to provide for temporary variable speed limits on state highways in the interests of highway safety due to varying weather, road work, and other conditions.

HB 1009 revise certain provisions regarding the administration of benefits provided to veterans.

HB 1010 revise certain provisions regarding federal protections for National Guard members ordered to active duty.

HB 1011 revise certain provisions regarding voter registration list maintenance mailings.

HB 1012 revise certain provisions regarding political party status and to declare an emergency.

HB 1013 revise certain provisions regarding voting systems used in elections and to declare an emergency.

HB 1014 revise certain provisions regarding the application of the intrastate exemption for certain commercial vehicles from the federal motor carrier regulations.