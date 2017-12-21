Pre-filed Legislation being posted at Legislative Research Council

The Legislative Research Council is beginning the process of posting pre-filed legislation on their website, mainly coming from the work of interim committees over the course of the past year. In case you’re interested in seeing what legislators will be discussing early on in the session, here’s the list as of this morning:
House Bill
|Bill
|Title
|HB 1001
|revise the membership of the Executive Board of the Legislative Research Council.
|HB 1002
|revise certain provisions concerning campaign finance requirements.
|HB 1003
|revise certain provisions concerning the content of the campaign finance disclosure reports and to declare an emergency.
|HB 1004
|revise certain provisions regarding petition forms for initiated measures and initiated amendments to the Constitution.
|HB 1005
|revise certain requirements for a recitation regarding the effect of a vote on certain ballot measures.
|HB 1006
|revise the extent of comments required by the director of the Legislative Research Council regarding certain ballot measures and the period of time in which those comments are to be made.
|HB 1007
|create a citizen initiative review commission to review initiated measures and initiated amendments to the Constitution and to prescribe the commission’s powers and duties.
|HB 1008
|revise certain provisions that authorize the secretary of transportation to provide for temporary variable speed limits on state highways in the interests of highway safety due to varying weather, road work, and other conditions.
|HB 1009
|revise certain provisions regarding the administration of benefits provided to veterans.
|HB 1010
|revise certain provisions regarding federal protections for National Guard members ordered to active duty.
|HB 1011
|revise certain provisions regarding voter registration list maintenance mailings.
|HB 1012
|revise certain provisions regarding political party status and to declare an emergency.
|HB 1013
|revise certain provisions regarding voting systems used in elections and to declare an emergency.
|HB 1014
|revise certain provisions regarding the application of the intrastate exemption for certain commercial vehicles from the federal motor carrier regulations.
|HB 1015
|repeal the use of explosives, pyrotechnics, and fireworks for the protection of sunflower crops from depredating birds.
House Joint Resolution
|Bill
|Title
|HJR 1001
|Proposing and submitting to the voters an amendment to the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, removing the Legislature’s authority to set legislator salaries for a regular legislative session.
Senate Bill
|Bill
|Title
|SB 1
|revise certain provisions regarding tax deed procurement.
|SB 2
|provide additional funding for the housing opportunity fund by redistributing certain building South Dakota funds.
|SB 3
|increase the amount of unobligated cash that may be transferred to the building South Dakota fund after the end of a fiscal year.
|SB 4
|revise certain provisions relating to the contractor’s excise tax revenues that are deposited into the building South Dakota fund.
|SB 5
|establish a tax refund program for certain workforce housing projects.
|SB 6
|require that the unobligated cash balance of the building South Dakota fund be used in determining the allocation of unobligated general funds.
|SB 7
|revise certain provisions concerning campaign finance limits.
|SB 8
|establish provisions as to how campaign contribution limits apply to certain aggregate contributions.
|SB 9
|require fiscal notes for certain initiated measures and initiated amendments to the Constitution.
|SB 10
|provide for the resolution of conflicts by multiple initiated measures and amendments to the Constitution adopted at the same election.
|SB 11
|revise certain provisions regarding the time period during which petition sponsors may submit ballot measures to the Legislative Research Council for review and comment.
|SB 12
|require petition circulators for certain ballot measures to make available the full text of the ballot measure to petition signers.
|SB 13
|revise certain provisions regarding the director of the Legislative Research Council issuing fiscal notes for certain ballot measures.
|SB 14
|revise certain references to the special highway fund in provisions regarding motor vehicle license fees distribution.
|SB 15
|revise the composition of the state trunk highway system.
|SB 16
|repeal certain curb ramp construction specifications for municipalities.
|SB 17
|revise certain provisions regarding a division under the Department of Human Services.
|SB 18
|revise certain provisions regarding the South Dakota Board of Technical Education.
|SB 19
|revise certain provisions regarding lease-purchase agreements for a local education agency.
|SB 20
|enact the State and Province Emergency Management Assistance Memorandum of Understanding.
|SB 21
|update references to certain federal motor carrier regulations.
|SB 22
|allow commercial driver license applicants three attempts to pass the commercial driver license examination.
|SB 23
|reduce the driver license renewal requirements regarding the submittal of documentation of social security numbers and to update certain references to federal regulations.
Senate Joint Resolution
|Bill
|Title
|SJR 1
|Proposing and submitting to the electors at the next general election an amendment to the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, relating to amendments to the Constitution.
Hb1007 looks like a stinker. Why do some people always think creating another government board is a good idea?