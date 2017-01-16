Premature Celebration buttons for my collection

A month or so back, someone was advertising this set of pins made for the Hillary Clinton election night victory party. They just struck me as a bit too cocky, and I love ironic humor, so I had to have them:

Premature Celebration buttons for my collection

  1. Anonymous

    its even money now in las vegas whether or not trump serves his full first term. my guess is he resigns in less than 2

  3. Anonymous

    I always laugh at the “Love Trumps Hate” crap the Demos/Socialist spewed during this campaign. Hillary hates religious freedom, capitalism, unborn babies, and integrity. Thank goodness she didn’t win so now at least the country has a fighting chance.

    1. Anonymous

      She does? Then why does she attend church, spoil her grandchild and plan to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration? And speaking of integrity, one of Trump’s cabinet nominees dropped out today. How many more will follow?

