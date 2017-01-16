Premature Celebration buttons for my collection Posted on January 16, 2017 by Pat Powers — 8 Comments ↓ A month or so back, someone was advertising this set of pins made for the Hillary Clinton election night victory party. They just struck me as a bit too cocky, and I love ironic humor, so I had to have them: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
its even money now in las vegas whether or not trump serves his full first term. my guess is he resigns in less than 2
Why is that? Any reasoning behind your guess?
Spoken by a true liberal.
Power is a very addictive drug. I highly doubt he will choose to resign.
I always laugh at the “Love Trumps Hate” crap the Demos/Socialist spewed during this campaign. Hillary hates religious freedom, capitalism, unborn babies, and integrity. Thank goodness she didn’t win so now at least the country has a fighting chance.
She does? Then why does she attend church, spoil her grandchild and plan to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration? And speaking of integrity, one of Trump’s cabinet nominees dropped out today. How many more will follow?
Wow, those are hilarious.
Sure glad they are not being used…except in a collection