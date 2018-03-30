Prepare to bow to me. I’ve received a promotion.

Ah, the gift that keeps on giving – Lora Hubbel’s Facebook page. Tonight, I find out that according to Lora, my station in life has been elevated:

#3 in the SDGOP line up? So does that put me ahead of, or behind Governor Daugaard? I’m guessing according to Lora, it certainly puts me ahead of Matt Michaels, despite the fact I do not have the capability of growing a fine mustache like that.

I never thought that writing a political blog and selling a few campaign signs would elevate me into such rarefied air.

Prepare to bow to me. (I’m going to be making a few new rules around here!)

