Preparing for the top ten political stories of the year… This was a crazy year!

I’ve been putting pencil to paper and reviewing the hundreds and hundreds of posts this year, and I’ve come to the conclusion that 2019 has been one crazy year.

Last legislative session’s manufactured residency kerfuffle couldn’t make it to “honorable mention status.” Paul Erickson’s indictment? Not even a blip. Lyn-Lynne-Lindi DiSanto didn’t make it. Neither did the SDGOP pushing past a 100,000 lead in voters over Democrats (Currently 257,284 to 154,091).

Billie Sutton’s never ending campaign for Governor might come close (I just heard this week he’s rumored to be contacting people no longer with the State of SD asking for support for a run in 2022), but aside from his fundraising letters, that’s a lot of talk at the moment. Even Ellee Spawn finally took care of those warrants requesting her appearance in front of a judge, and it was fun while we were waiting, but she stopped being a story a while ago.

So what can you expect will appear in the top ten stories for 2020? As usual, I tend to pick those stories that were big in 2019 that we can expect to reverberate through 2020 and beyond. They’re what we talked about then, and you can expect to continue to hear about for some time to come.

And while I’m working on the list, and second guessing my choices… here’s what last years’ stories were…

