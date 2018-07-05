Preparing to be DC Bound! SDWC hitting the road to our nation’s Capital!

Posted on by 2 Comments ↓

Get ready! Starting tomorrow, Dakotawarcollege.com is going to be coming to you from our Nation’s Capital, including stops around the town, and a visit with our Washington Delegation.

2 Replies to “Preparing to be DC Bound! SDWC hitting the road to our nation’s Capital!”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.