Prescription Drug pricing measure filed with 22k signatures. Posted on November 6, 2017 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ Sponsor Clara Hart submitted 22k signatures for measure on prescription drug pricing pic.twitter.com/l2PkOnjC62 — Shantel Krebs (@SOSKrebs) November 6, 2017
A lot of liberal ballot measures today..urgh
Drey Samuelson…operative for Tim Johnson and Rick Weiland in a couple of these pictures….clearly a liberal agenda in pushing all these ballot measures.
So they got 22k in less than 2 months?! That’s either impressive or fishy…
Mickelson couldn’t clear 20k and he’d been circulating 3 times as long, including during fair season