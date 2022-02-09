President Donald J. Trump Endorses Governor Kristi Noem For Re-Election

FEBRUARY 8, 2022 – Pierre, SD – This afternoon, President Donald J. Trump announced his endorsement of Governor Kristi Noem for re-election in 2022.

Statement released by President Donald J. Trump in making this endorsement:

“Kristi Noem has done a great job as Governor of South Dakota. She is strong on Borders, the Second Amendment, preserving land and Energy Dominance, Medical Freedom, and kept South Dakota open during COVID. She fully supports our great Law Enforcement, Military, our wonderful Vets—and is a fighter for the incredible people of South Dakota. Kristi has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Accepting the endorsement, Governor Noem stated the following:

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to have President Trump’s endorsement. While in Congress, I worked alongside President Trump to pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that lowered taxes on South Dakotans and led to the greatest economy in American history. Since being elected Governor, I have worked to bring President Trump’s America First agenda to the state level in South Dakota by cutting burdensome regulations, keeping government out of the way of South Dakota small business owners and job creators, and supporting South Dakota law enforcement. I look forward to continuing to fight for our shared agenda if elected to serve a second term as Governor of the great state of South Dakota.”



