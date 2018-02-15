President Orders Flags At Half-Staff For Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Victims

PIERRE, S.D. – President Donald Trump has called for flags at half-staff as a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence perpetrated at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday, February 14.

In accordance with the President’s order, Gov. Dennis Daugaard asks that flags across the state be lowered immediately and remain at half-mast until sunset on Monday, February 19.

