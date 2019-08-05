President Orders Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Victims of Tragedies in Texas, Ohio
PIERRE, S.D. – President Donald Trump has ordered flags nationwide to be flown at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on August 8, 2019, to honor the victims of the tragedies in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
###
