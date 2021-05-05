President Trump is back on the Internet on his own terms as the “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” website has been launched.
As you can read, President Trump is back with the former president hitting the Internet supporting his allies, attacking those he views as his enemies, and generally doing the same things he did via twitter, except this time on his own platform.
You can read the website at www.donaldjtrump.com.
2 thoughts on “President Trump back on the Internet through his own website”
Hahahhhaa. 1776. Stop the steal. Tell me where to send Liz Cheney a check. Dusty?
Good for President Trump and for freedom of speech, something the left hates and is trying to get rid of.
I called Dusty’s office and told him he should vote to kick Liz Cheney out of leadership. That is freedom-the ability to voice your opinion without have it stifled by the Communist left.