President Trump on pulling out of lopsided Paris Climate Accords Posted on June 1, 2017 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ WATCH: @POTUS's full remarks in Rose Garden about pulling out of #ParisAgreement – Part 2 https://t.co/aM4IfKhbB3 pic.twitter.com/Xy8HQaqa9R — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 1, 2017 FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Well, if we’re calling balls and strikes, I would say the President hit a strike. Cueing the liberals who believe this global warming nonsense….
You are right! It is a Chinese hoax and Alex Jones at Info Wars goes into great detail about it. Our great leader is greatly influenced by Alex Jones. He said so.
Obama gave away the store and Trump is trying to take it back on behalf of the American people. Obama was everybody else first, America second, thereby breaking his oath; Trump is putting America first, thereby fulfilling is oath. I support Trump’s decision on this 100%.