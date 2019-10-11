President Trump rocked Target center in MN last night

From all reports, they had an outstanding crowd last night in Minnesota for the President Trump Rally:

The Target Center is packed and Minnesota Republicans are AMPED up to greet President @realDonaldTrump shortly! This energy is what is going to turn MN red in 2020!! #KAG #TrumpCountry pic.twitter.com/q1pk6FrgiH — MNGOP (@mngop) October 10, 2019

It’s a packed house at the Target Center! The President will soon take the stage. 🙌#KAG2020 pic.twitter.com/So0eXHA0L4 — Jennifer Carnahan (@jkcarnah) October 11, 2019