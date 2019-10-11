President Trump rocked Target center in MN last night

From all reports, they had an outstanding crowd last night in Minnesota for the President Trump Rally:
The Target Center is packed and Minnesota Republicans are AMPED up to greet President @realDonaldTrump shortly! This energy is what is going to turn MN red in 2020!! #KAG #TrumpCountry pic.twitter.com/q1pk6FrgiH
— MNGOP (@mngop) October 10, 2019
It’s a packed house at the Target Center! The President will soon take the stage. 🙌#KAG2020 pic.twitter.com/So0eXHA0L4
— Jennifer Carnahan (@jkcarnah) October 11, 2019
My family and I watched/listened to the rally. I had tickets, but was not able to make it out there. I would have LOVED being there.
The President has tremendous energy and focus for a man in his 74th year.
Out of this dramatic DC song-and-dance should be renewed commitment to reducing the exploitation of American citizens by the world’s corporations including proper public safety studies of 5G, understanding and mitigating the impacts of mining, securing the fresh water supply, and making those who succumbed to corruption pay a steep price.
I was hoping to see the “cops” on stage lead the crowd in a USA chant that never happened. Other than that, I enjoyed every moment of the rally.
American manufacturing is about to reinvent itself. We’d already be there had it not been for all the misdirection in congress. Midterms were a disaster, Pelosi’s leadership leaves me scratching my head.
We need USMCA, infrastructure, and renewed commitment to AMERICAN IT.