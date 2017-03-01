President Trump’s Speech Highlights Americans’ Priorities

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, but I believe we can accomplish big things for the American people this year, and I look forward to getting after it.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) issued the following statement after President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress:

“Tonight President Trump highlighted his continued focus on tackling the issues that matter most to Americans,” said Thune. “I look forward to working with the president to implement policies that will help create jobs and get our economy growing at a faster rate. The Republican-led Senate shares the president’s commitment to repealing Obamacare and replacing it with patient-centered health care that is affordable for every American, to easing burdensome regulations that are driving up the cost of creating jobs in this country, and to reforming our outdated tax code. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but I believe we can accomplish big things for the American people this year, and I look forward to getting after it.”

###

Facebook Twitter