Press Release: Club for Growth to run ad urging Kristi Noem to oppose Border Adjustment Tax

The Club for Growth group announced today that starting today, they’re running a $150,000 ad buy urging Congresswoman Kristi Noem to oppose the Border Adjustment Tax being proposed in Congress:

“Congresswoman Noem’s constituents need to know if she will fight for them and oppose the BAT.”

Washington, DC – Club for Growth president David McIntosh released the following statement about a new Club for Growth TV and digital ad campaign that urges Congresswoman Kristi Noem (SD-AL) to oppose the Border Adjustment provision in the tax reform proposal put forth by House Republicans:

“The Border Adjustment Tax will drive up prices on everyday consumer goods like groceries, gas, clothes and shoes,” said Club for Growth president David McIntosh. “House Republicans have offered good tax reform proposals, like lowering rates, repealing the Death Tax, and cleaning up the tax code, but the Border Adjustment Tax will hurt American families. Congresswoman Noem has a key position in Congress on tax policy and her constituents need to know if she will fight for them and oppose the BAT.”

The Club’s new ad can be seen here and will begin broadcasting statewide in South Dakota on February 22, with an ad buy of more than $150,000 for TV and digital outlets.

It is expected to be the first of a series of ads that the Club for Growth will air on the BAT tax in states and districts across the country.

Here’s a story that further explains the Club’s opposition to the BAT: https://www.axios.com/club-for-growth-starts-hitting-republicans-on-border-tax-2277135661.html